Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ricky Paulus
rickypaulus
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial photo of green mountain under clear blue sky
Green mountains over clouds
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X20
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
mountains
clouds
cloud
fog
valley
climbing
hike
cloudy
climb
haze
slope
elevation
fogg
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20