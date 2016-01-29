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Ethan Dow
ethandow
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aerial photo of green cliff and river under blue sky during daytime
Mossy rock hill
A map marker
Oregon, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
mountains
clouds
natural
trees
cloud
grass
white
river
rock
hill
cliff
oregon
rocky
scenery
weather
outdoors
united states
cumulus
PNG images
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