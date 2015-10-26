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Marsha Phillips
marshaphillips
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aerial photo of Grand Canyon, Arizona
Lake Powell drone shot
A map marker
Unnamed Road, Oljato-Monument Valley, UT 84536, USA, United States
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Published on
October 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6 Plus
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
earth
desert
river
grey
lake
soil
western
wilderness
canyon
aerial
rocky
ravine
usa
united states
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