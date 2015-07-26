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Luke Michael
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aerial photo of city scape during daytime
Aerial city
A map marker
Istanbul Sapphire, Istanbul, Turkey
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
map
buildings
urban
cityscape
brown
houses
town
roof
tile
aerial
rooftop
cities
apartments
streets
crowded
roofs
4K images
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