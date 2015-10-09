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Martin Martz
martz90
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aerial photo of city
Mellow European city
A map marker
Krhanická 719/25, Prague, Czech Republic
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A58
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
buildings
cityscape
industry
skyline
prague
skyscraper
roof
view
city view
rooftop
downtown
high rise
czech
business district
illuminated
scenery
urban
HDR images
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