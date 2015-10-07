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Chan Young Lee
cylee0119
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aerial photo of city beside body of water
Urban shores
A map marker
홍콩, Hong Kong
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
city
building
architecture
cloud
grey
beautiful
buildings
cityscape
scenic
skyline
skyscraper
hongkong
tower
coast
downtown
cloudy
waterfront
topview
hong kong
Non-copyrighted images
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