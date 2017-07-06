Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Bibin Thomas
bibin1022
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial photo of cars on road near green body of water
Green Ravine
A map marker
Technopark Campus, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Xiaomi, Redmi 4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
cars
green
road
trees
street
woods
pond
aerial
india
kerala
thiruvananthapuram
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20