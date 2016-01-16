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Andreas Kahlhöfer
kahlhoefer
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aerial photo of brown rock formation near open seat
Sand beach shoreline
A map marker
Durdle Door, Wareham, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Meizu, m2 note
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
sun
grass
sunshine
hill
cliff
coast
seaside
tide
durdle door
united kingdom
outdoors
promontory
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