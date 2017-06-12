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Max Böttinger
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adult British shorthair standing between trees
Harvey the Cat
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
portrait
animal
family
summer
outdoor
garden
grey
eyes
leaf
pet
gray
wild
branch
canon
summertime
predator
fluffy
feline
forest
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