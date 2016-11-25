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Toa Heftiba
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adult black and white Australian cattle dog
Gandolf
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
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Published on
November 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
grass
grey
wolf
pet
outdoors
wild
blue eye
big dog
brown eye
london
plant
united kingdom
husky
mammal
canine
collie
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