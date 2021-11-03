Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 2 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, second chronicles, historical, ancient near east texts, anet,

Related collections

books
350 photos · Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
we are made of stars
61 photos · Curated by Jen Palmer
Star Images
outdoor
night
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking