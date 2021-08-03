Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
vegetation
rainforest
Jungle Backgrounds
bali
indonesia
lush
traditional
temple
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
land
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
bush
Free stock photos
Related collections
Urban Essentials
209 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Geometry
119 photos
· Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
Far From That
11 photos
· Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers