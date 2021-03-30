Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yana Gorbunova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
macro
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
plant
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
pollen
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
blossom
Flower Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Collection #10: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
plant
Collection #34: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
hand