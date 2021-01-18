Go to Pere Jurado's profile
@perejp
Download free
man in black suit standing near building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sant Antoni, Barcelona, España
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A man in the street, Barcelona - January 2021

Related collections

Made by hand
14 photos · Curated by Emma Mitchell
hand
craft
tool
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking