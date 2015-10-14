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Patrick Hendry
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abstract painting
Patrick Hendry - Heavy Grey
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
black
trees
white
grey
fog
skyline
woods
outdoors
misty forest
cold
gray
mood
darkness
cloudy
outside
b&w
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