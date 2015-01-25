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Polina Skaia
polinaskaia
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abandoned gasoline station
Abandoned gas station
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
urban
concrete
old
structure
gas station
gas
abandoned
dirty
abandoned building
petrol station
ruin
decay
ghost town
lose
urbex
deserted
out of business
abandoned place
run down
Backgrounds
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