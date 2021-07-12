Go to Emmanuel Zua's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown bread on gray round plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Luanda, Angola
Published on Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

A Closer Look
103 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking