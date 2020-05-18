Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Taylor Simpson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Joshua Tree, CA, USA
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
joshua tree
ca
usa
California Pictures
trip
Car Images & Pictures
driving
nostalgic
summertime
southern
coachella valley
Desert Images
united states
drive
open road
Summer Images & Pictures
palm springs
living
road
Free pictures
Related collections
Far away from City
68 photos · Curated by Jael Rodriguez
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
photography
172 photos · Curated by Youth 11
photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
WB
20 photos · Curated by A D
wb
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds