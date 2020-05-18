Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Chouette
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, USA
Published
on
May 18, 2020
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-PL9
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
usa
alcohol
liquor
beverage
drink
HD Grey Wallpapers
table
furniture
HD Computer Wallpapers
computer hardware
computer keyboard
Keyboard Backgrounds
electronics
hardware
bottle
desk
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Business
98 photos · Curated by Chloé Charrier
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
workshop
GH
10 photos · Curated by Michelle Caudill
gh
prism
HD Grey Wallpapers
Writer unblocked
7 photos · Curated by Brittany Ink
writer
Book Images & Photos
writing