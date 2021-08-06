Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dustin Humes
@dustinhumes_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
,
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A bright orange Julia butterfly eating some pink flowers
Related tags
Butterfly Images
insect
wings
wildlife
outdoors
exploring
Nature Images
calming
soothing
Beautiful Pictures & Images
macro
playful
HD Wallpapers
vibrant
colorful
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Brown Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Backgrounds
Related collections
Butterflies
59 photos
· Curated by Cilly Boettge
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Animals
606 photos
· Curated by Courtney P
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Wallpapers
Nature
5,592 photos
· Curated by Phil Rigovanov
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers