Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sam Chan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 31, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
temple
penang
chinese culture
pray
malaysia
human
People Images & Pictures
building
architecture
worship
shrine
roof
pagoda
Backgrounds
Related collections
LGBT | LGBTIQ+
185 photos · Curated by Esquimal
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
50 SHADES OF PURPLE
58 photos · Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
GOLD
34 photos · Curated by Hadar Berkovich
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images