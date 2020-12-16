Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kira Fox
@angel_fox_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel SL3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
bush
vegetation
Leaf Backgrounds
sprout
bud
blossom
Flower Images
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
outdoors
strawberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
dahlia
petal
planter
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
CITY
61 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD City Wallpapers
building
street
Amenities
46 photos
· Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora
Unsplash Photo Prints
13 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers