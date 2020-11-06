Go to Ahmed Shokrey's profile
@a7medshokrey
Download free
white concrete building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ethad Al Qadah Road, Al Montaza, Egypt
Published on iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Engineering Beauty 👷❤️

Related collections

Travel
432 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Frontal Facades
193 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking