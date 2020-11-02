Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lana Werper
@s_werper
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
roly-poly
handmade
handiwork
work
folk toy
Toys Pictures
tumbler
folk
confectionery
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
dessert
Cake Images
cream
creme
icing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Merry
146 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Classic Cars
181 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
At Night
168 photos
· Curated by Ashley Jurius
night
Star Images
HD Wallpapers