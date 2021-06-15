Go to Bastien Nvs's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray concrete building under white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
La Défense, France
Published on SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bâtiment du quartier de La Defense

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

france
la défense
banque
HD Sky Wallpapers
buildings
business
la defense
Paris Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
office building
building
urban
town
high rise
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
Public domain images

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking