Go to Megan Escobosa Photography's profile
@meganescobosaphotography
Download free
boy in blue and white button up shirt holding white textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Uganda, Africa
Published on Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Mission trip: girl learning how to sew in Uganda, Africa

Related collections

purposewerx
268 photos · Curated by Madeline Cedillo
purposewerx
child
human
Uganda
37 photos · Curated by Bethany Zwag
uganda
child
africa
H E A R T
201 photos · Curated by Michaela Thomas
africa
human
kenya
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking