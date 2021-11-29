Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Veronica White
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Two cows lay in the grass on a grey day
Related tags
england
cornwall
Cow Images & Pictures
cows in field
countryside
farm
uk farm
farming
agriculture
farm animal
english farm
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
bull
longhorn
Backgrounds
Related collections
Classic Cars
181 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
classic car
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
My Universe
144 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
Shades of White
75 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
HQ Background Images