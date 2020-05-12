Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lene Jensen
@lenenjensen
Download free
Share
Info
Sletten, Bergen, Norge
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Birds by the water. Sletten in Bergen.
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
sletten
bergen
norge
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Tree Images & Pictures
flock
HD Grey Wallpapers
fir
abies
Grass Backgrounds
leisure activities
Public domain images
Related collections
Portrait
24 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Look Down
109 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Bertrand
aerial view
drone
aerial
Architecture
92 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers