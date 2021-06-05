Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Derwentwater, Keswick, UK
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
derwentwater
keswick
uk
boat
rowing boat
lake district
north cumbria
lakes
lake district national park
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
Tree Images & Pictures
honister pass
Tree Images & Pictures
life ring
watercraft
vessel
vehicle
transportation
Free images
Related collections
faceless
932 photos
· Curated by apple s.
faceless
hand
People Images & Pictures
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos
· Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
perfectly pale
57 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
building