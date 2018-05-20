Go to Ksenia Makagonova's profile
Silvertip Campground, Hope, Canada
Canon, EOS 6D
Last year Z. was too young so he just stared blankly when Rangers A.J. and Lora of Junior Ranger joint interpretive program at International Point (between North Cascades National Park Complex in Washington State and Skagit Valley Provincial Park in British Columbia) told him to never throw sticks with lichens and moss in the fire because even if they look dry, they are not dead. This year, I think, I was able to convince him that they belong to animate nature but the rangers were not there to properly introduce us, so don’t quote me on names.

