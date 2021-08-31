Go to Tracey Parish's profile
@tip_to
Download free
green leaf with water droplets
green leaf with water droplets
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

macro sage leaves

Related collections

The Netherlands
147 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
Food & Drink
498 photos · Curated by sd winter
drink
Food Images & Pictures
table
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking