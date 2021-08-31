Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tracey Parish
@tip_to
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
macro sage leaves
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
Related collections
The Netherlands
147 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
the netherlands
netherlands
plant
Food & Drink
498 photos
· Curated by sd winter
drink
Food Images & Pictures
table
Shades of White
78 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
HQ Background Images