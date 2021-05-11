Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
fred tromp
@rtromp17
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 11, 2021
FUJIFILM, FinePix HS10 HS11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
rug
hay
straw
field
harvest
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Forgotten Places
63 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
Balance and Wellness
66 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
balance
wellness
Website Backgrounds