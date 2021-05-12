Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gary McGillivray-Birnie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
guitar
depth of field
vibration
depth effect
vibrant colors
electric guitar
leisure activities
musical instrument
bass guitar
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
UTAT
108 photos · Curated by Jody Malam
utat
Music Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
Musical instruments
70 photos · Curated by Mrg Simon
musical instrument
leisure activity
Music Images & Pictures
violão
110 photos · Curated by Luigy Marani
violao
guitar
musical instrument