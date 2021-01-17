Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Cesaro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Caldonazzo, TN, Italia
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Canon, EOS-1D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
caldonazzo
tn
italia
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
goose
waterfowl
poultry
fowl
Chicken Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Evoke
67 photos
· Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Deer & Friends
80 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
Deer Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife