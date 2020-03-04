Go to Monica Melton's profile
@monicomelty
Download free
brown trees on green grass field during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Snake Lake, Tacoma, WA, USA
Published on Canon EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A forested section of Snake Lake Creek in Tacoma, Washington.

Related collections

PNW Nature
38 photos · Curated by Camila Matamala-Ost
pnw
plant
outdoor
PNW Native Plants
18 photos · Curated by Camila Matamala-Ost
pnw
plant
usa
Tacoma
16 photos · Curated by Camila Matamala-Ost
tacoma
usa
wa
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking