Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Donald Teel
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stump with a beer bottle top
Related collections
Children
372 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Baby Images & Photos
Mountains
101 photos
· Curated by Daniel Mayo
Mountain Images & Pictures
rock
outdoor
Caffeinated
415 photos
· Curated by N B
caffeinated
Coffee Images
drink
Related tags
fungus
tree stump
HD Wood Wallpapers
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
stump
log
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images