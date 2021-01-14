Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stefano Zocca
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
istanbul photo
galata tower
galata kulesi
spire
architecture
steeple
tower
building
bell tower
church
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #92: Ello Team
8 photos
· Curated by Ello Team
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos
· Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers