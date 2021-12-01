Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Courtney Wentz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Marietta, OH 45750, USA
Published
on
December 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
marietta
oh 45750
usa
female portrait
fall portrait
high school senior
blonde girl
gen z
smiling woman
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
face
female
HD Brick Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
photo
photography
Backgrounds
Related collections
Flat Lay Inspiration
36 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
Spiritual
140 photos
· Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
Noir
359 photos
· Curated by Paul Samulyak
noir
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers