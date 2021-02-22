Go to Martijn Baudoin's profile
green trees on brown field during daytime
Mariëndaal, Oosterbeek, Netherlands
Just as a box bed closes you off from a room, the Groene Box bed closes you off from the rest of the Mariëndaal estate. Rich ladies liked to walk without being seen through the greedy eyes of men. In addition, they wanted to tan as little as possible; that was something for peasant girls who have to work on the land. That is why the Green Bedstee is closed from the side and top. 150 years old Google translated source: https://erfgoedarnhem.wordpress.com/2015/08/06/het-groenste-monument-van-arnhem-de-groene-bedstee/

