Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Asso Myron
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wamena, Kabupaten Jayawijaya, Papua, Indonesia
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wamena
kabupaten jayawijaya
papua
indonesia
People Images & Pictures
human
Nature Images
outdoors
building
countryside
hut
rural
HD Grey Wallpapers
shelter
tent
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Beauty + Make Up
206 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
beauty
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
All Nations
217 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
white out
96 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HQ Background Images