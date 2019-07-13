Go to keith davey's profile
@gillkeith
Download free
wide road under blues ky
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kirkstone Pass, Cumbria, UK
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Observation Clues
261 photos · Curated by Iain Moore
road
building
united kingdom
Summer
22 photos · Curated by Beth Gibson
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
united kingdom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking