Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kaito Kinjo
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Myotsu-ji Temple, Obama-Shi, Japan
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
明通寺
Related collections
Dark Bloom
121 photos
· Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images
Collection #94: Shopify Partners
10 photos
· Curated by Shopify Partners
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #156: The Climate Reality Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Related tags
building
housing
architecture
monastery
temple
japan
worship
shrine
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
land
vegetation
Nature Images
rainforest
myotsu-ji temple
obama-shi
HD Scenery Wallpapers
urban
countryside
Free pictures