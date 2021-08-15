Go to Vika Strawberrika's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green potted plant on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

decoration
plants on pots
decor ideas
garden flowers
gardening
outdoors
retrowave
old radio
mid century modern
brick walls
wooden window
green plants
summer garden
lofts
plant
Flower Images
blossom
flower arrangement
furniture
walkway
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Interior Details
38 photos · Curated by Vika Strawberrika
interior
indoor
home
Homescapes
36 photos · Curated by Tahzeeb Akram
homescape
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
outside.
834 photos · Curated by Abigail Hodde
outside
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking