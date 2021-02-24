Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Visual Karsa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
a man was hoeing rice in the fields
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
farm
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
human
gardening
gardener
garden
Nature Images
countryside
rural
Public domain images
Related collections
Water
252 photos
· Curated by Abigail Naidu
HD Water Wallpapers
wafe
outdoor
Subtle September
51 photos
· Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
Seasides
387 photos
· Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock