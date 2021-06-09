Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Torbjørn Helgesen
@tobben63
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bowl of food
brekfast
lunch
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
oatmeal
cutlery
spoon
Free pictures
Related collections
Follow Me
58 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Collection #55: Ali Inay
7 photos
· Curated by Ali Inay
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business