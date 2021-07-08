Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jason Leung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
geranium
blossom
HD Windows Wallpapers
home decor
curtain
shutter
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
The Beaches
448 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
rock
Monotone
54 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers