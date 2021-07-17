Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joe Holland
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tahoe, United States
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake tahoe
united states
HD Water Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
lake
rocks
minimal
rock
shoreline
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
land
panoramic
promontory
cove
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
215 photos · Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling
Collection #82: Jared Erondu
9 photos · Curated by Jared Erondu
outdoor
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
Put a Pin
367 photos · Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images