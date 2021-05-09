Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
cleaner
road sweeper
zürich
zurich
HD Grey Wallpapers
truck
vehicle
transportation
asphalt
tarmac
van
HD Art Wallpapers
road
Public domain images
Related collections
Motion
85 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
motion
Light Backgrounds
road
Urban / Geometry
885 photos
· Curated by Vitaliy Grin
geometry
urban
building
covers
530 photos
· Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers