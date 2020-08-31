Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sara Bertoni
@saratrixx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
COVID-19
Share
Info
Assisi, PG, Italia
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A waiter with his mask on. Street photography.
Related tags
assisi
pg
italia
street photography
man
urban
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
clothing
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
face
finger
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Bright & Bold
163 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
Neon
232 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign