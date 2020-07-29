Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nirbhay Bheda
@nirbhay08
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Keshod, Gujarat, India
Published
on
July 29, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Home Garden
Related tags
keshod
gujarat
india
leamon
citrus fruit
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
grapefruit
produce
lemon
Free images
Related collections
Friends
208 photos
· Curated by Monae Harris
friend
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Model
536 photos
· Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human
Gentle Touch
59 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
gentle
touch
hand